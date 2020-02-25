UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Ruler Receives Secretary-General Of Association Of Arab Universities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:30 PM

Fujairah Ruler receives Secretary-General of Association of Arab Universities

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today received, in the Al Rumailah Palace, Secretary General of the Association of Arab Universities Dr. Amr Ezzat Salama.

Sheikh Hamad welcomed Salama, who briefed him about the role of the association in supporting and coordinating the efforts of Arab universities.

Sheikh Hamad then wished the association further success and progress in advancing higher education in Arab countries.

Salama thanked Sheikh Hamad for supporting education in the UAE and Arab countries, as well as the association’s activities.

Related Topics

Education UAE Salama Progress Arab

Recent Stories

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of H ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Rulers offer condolences on death of Hosni Mub ..

51 minutes ago

UAE highest ranked soft power nation in Arab world ..

51 minutes ago

Hosni Mubarak passes away

1 hour ago

More than 4 in 5 (84%) Pakistanis have heard/read ..

1 hour ago

55 arrested for violation of meat-holiday, erectin ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.