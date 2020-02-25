Fujairah Ruler receives Secretary-General of Association of Arab Universities

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today received, in the Al Rumailah Palace, Secretary General of the Association of Arab Universities Dr. Amr Ezzat Salama.

Sheikh Hamad welcomed Salama, who briefed him about the role of the association in supporting and coordinating the efforts of Arab universities.

Sheikh Hamad then wished the association further success and progress in advancing higher education in Arab countries.

Salama thanked Sheikh Hamad for supporting education in the UAE and Arab countries, as well as the association’s activities.