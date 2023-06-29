Open Menu

Fujairah Ruler Receives Well-wishers On Eid Al Adha

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 06:45 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received on Thursday, the well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, in the presence of H.H.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, at Al Remaila Palace.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad exchanged greetings with a number of Sheikhs, heads of Federal and local departments, senior officials, dignitaries, Emiratis and expatriate residents.

The reception was attended by a number of senior local officials.

