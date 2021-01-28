Fujairah Ruler sends cable of condolences to Saudi King on death of mother of Prince Abdulaziz bin Khalid

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the mother of Prince Abdulaziz bin Khalid bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his cable, the Ruler of Fujairah expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant Al Saud family patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, sent a similar cable to the Saudi King.