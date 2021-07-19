UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Ruler Sends Eid Al Adha Greetings To UAE Leaders

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:15 PM

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE leaders

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

His Highness expressed his congratulations and well-wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, the people of the UAE, and the Arab and Islamic nations on the auspicious occasion.

Sheikh Hamad also sent Eid Al Adha greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness, the Ruler of Fujairah, also sent messages of congratulations to heads of state across Arab and Islamic nations, wishing them, and their peoples, good health, progress, and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent similar Eid greetings and congratulatory messages, to the UAE leadership, Deputy Rulers, and Crown Princes, and heads of Arab and Islamic nations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

14 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

14 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

14 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

14 minutes ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE Leaders on Ei ..

14 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Mohammed congratulates leadership on E ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.