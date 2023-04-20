UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Sends Eid Greetings To UAE Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 11:45 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Sheikh Hamad also sent Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.

The Ruler of Fujairah, also sent messages of congratulations to heads of state across Arab and Islamic nations, wishing them, and their peoples, good health, progress, and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent similar Eid greetings and congratulatory messages, to the UAE leadership, Deputy Rulers, and Crown Princes, and heads of Arab and Islamic nations.

