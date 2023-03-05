UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Stresses Importance Of Doubling Efforts To Support LDCs

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2023

Fujairah Ruler stresses importance of doubling efforts to support LDCs

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has stressed the importance of doubling support for the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and enhancing their response to the complex problems they face,especially in the fields of health, education, poverty, debt settlement, food security, and others.

He also noted that developmental problems in these countries do not only affect them, they also affect prosperity, stability, and peace around the world.

On heading the UAE's delegation in the 5th UN Conference on the LDCs, which began today in Doha, Sheikh Hamad said that the passing of more than five decades since the establishment of the category of LDCs in 1971 requires an overall review and search for more effective measures to support these countries and assist them in overcoming such harsh reality, especially since only six countries have managed to change their LDC status during the past 50 years.

Currently, there are still 46 countries around the world in this category.

He added, “Thus, working to provide active and sustainable forms of support is a shared responsibility, so that these countries can change their status quo for the better.”

The Fujairah Ruler also indicated that developmental aid accounts for the largest share of the UAE’s foreign aid. It is one of the world's biggest foreign aid donors, compared to its national income, and gives particular importance and priority to the LDCs regarding this aid, he further added.

He also emphasised that the UAE will continue to fulfil its humanitarian obligations by supporting the LDCs, focusing its developmental aid on vital areas such as infrastructure, empowerment and support for women and girls, education and health, in addition to addressing climate change, food security, science, technology and innovation.

