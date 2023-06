Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, will offer Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah.

A number of sheikhs, heads and directors of Federal and local departments will offer the prayer alongside their Highnesses.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad will receive Eid well-wishers at Al Rumaila Palace after the prayer.