Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, will offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah.

H.H.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, as well as a number of sheikhs, heads and directors of Federal and local departments will offer the prayer alongside the Fujairah Ruler.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad will receive Eid well-wishers at Al Rumaila Palace after the prayer.