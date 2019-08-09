UrduPoint.com
Fujairah Ruler To Perform Eid Al Adha Prayer In Grand Sheikh Zayed Mosque

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:15 PM

Fujairah Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer in Grand Sheikh Zayed Mosque

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, will perform Eid Al Adha prayers at the Grand Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the emirate.

Sheikhs, heads of Federal and local departments, Emiratis and members of the Arab and Islamic community in Fujairah, will offer the prayers along with Sheikh Hamad.

The Ruler of Fujairah will accept greetings on the auspicious occasion at Al Remailah Palace.​​

