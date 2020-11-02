Fujairah Ruler to witness Flag Day ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, will witness on Tuesday the Flag Day ceremony in the front yard of his palace in Al Rumaila to mark the occasion, which coincides with President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's accession to the presidency.

H.H.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and H.H. Maktoum bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi will also be present at the ceremony.

Flag-raising ceremonies are being implemented this year as part of the implementation of preventive and precautionary measures to face the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, in order to ensure the safety of community members.