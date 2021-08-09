Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospital

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, highlighted the importance of the UAE’s vision to adopt the highest international health standards in its infrastructure, including the latest medical technologies.

He made this statement while viewing the project to expand Fujairah Hospital, managed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and costing AED45 million, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

During his tour, Sheikh Hamad assessed the expansion of the hospital’s emergency ward, which was designed in line with accredited international standards, to provide the latest medical services to patients from Fujairah and neighbouring areas. The ward has a capacity of 250 patients per day.

The expansion includes the addition of medical and service facilities, such as waiting areas, various administrative offices, a patient checkup area with 15 beds, and an ICU unit with four beds capacity.

The project will also supply the hospital’s catheterisation section with new equipment, the latest in the middle East, as well as other advanced technologies that will enable medical cadres to achieve higher success rates in hundreds of cases, which require relevant intervention and performing catheterisation operations according to the highest standards, to meet the aspirations of customers and enhance the level of national medical services.

The capacities of the hospital’s ICU and cardiology units will also be increased by adding 20 beds.

At the end of his tour, Sheikh Hamad commended the efforts of the ministry, government authorities and medical departments to improve national medical services, keep pace with global health developments, and counter the repercussions of COVID-19.

Sheikh Hamad Al Sharqi was accompanied by a number of Federal and local health officials including Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah, Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Ahmed Obaid Khadim, Director of Fujairah Hospital.