Fujairah Ruler Visits Sharm Area In Fujairah

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:45 AM

Fujairah Ruler visits Sharm area in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today visited Sharm Area in Fujairah, to inspect the living conditions of the citizens. He affirmed the UAE’s keenness to continuously communicate with its citizens, inspect their conditions, and monitor development and services projects.

Sheikh Hamad met with the people and listened to their proposals to develop the area and offered to provide all the possible support to meet their needs and provide a decent life for them.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, were accompanying Sheikh Hamad during the visit.

The residents of Sharm praised Sheikh Hamad’s visit and his keenness to monitor their conditions while appreciating his directives to develop the region and meet their needs.

Sheikh Hamad attended a luncheon hosted by Dr. Ahmed Hassan Gharib Al Marshoudi.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court, Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Fujairah Crown Prince, and several local officials were in attendance.

