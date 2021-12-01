Fujairah Ruler visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) ABU DHABI, 1st December 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today visited the tomb of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

They recited verses from Holy Quran and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.