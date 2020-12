FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2020) The Court of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah has mourned the death of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqi, who passed away today morning.

The Fujairah Ruler's Court extended deepest condolences the Al Sharqi family. It also prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in Paradise and grant patience and solace to bereaved family.