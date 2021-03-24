UrduPoint.com
Fujairah Ruler's Court Mourns Death Of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 02:30 PM

Fujairah Ruler's Court mourns death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) The Court of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away Wednesday morning.

The Fujairah Ruler expressed heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to Al Maktoum's family, on the death of Sheikh Hamdan, praying to Allah, the Almighty, to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Official mourning has also been announced, and the UAE flag will be flown half-mast in the Emirate of Fujairah for three days.

