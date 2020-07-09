UrduPoint.com
Fujairah Ruler’s Court Mourns Death Of Sheikh Ahmed Al Qasimi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Fujairah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahmed Al Qasimi

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) The Court of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, mourned the death of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, who passed away on Thursday, in the United Kingdom.

The Court expressed heartfelt condolences to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and to Al Qawasims on the death of Sheikh Ahmed, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

More Stories From Middle East

