Fujairah Science Club Monitors Supermoon Phenomenon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Fujairah Science Club monitors supermoon phenomenon

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2023) FUJAIRAH, 2nd August, 2023 (WAM) – The Fujairah Science Club (FSC) has organised an event to monitor the phenomenon of the giant moon, with the aim of documenting astronomical phenomena using advanced telescopes.

Saif Al Maaili, Chairman of the FSC, said the event aimed to spread knowledge about space sciences and hone skills of the club's members.

Two telescopes were made available for attendees to watch the astronomical phenomenon, he added.

A supermoon occurs when the Moon's orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time it is full.

