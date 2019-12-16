UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Terminals Continues Extensive Expansion With State-of-the-art Cranes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 01:15 PM

Fujairah Terminals continues extensive expansion with state-of-the-art cranes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) Fujairah Terminals, wholly owned by Abu Dhabi Ports, today announced the arrival of two new quay cranes at Fujairah Port as part of its extensive expansion plans. The brand new Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes were purchased from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries, ZPMC, China.

As part of the ongoing AED1 billion expansion programme currently undertaken by Abu Dhabi Ports, the arrival of the quay cranes will provide the capability to handle close to an additional 500,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). Boasting an enhanced propulsion speed during the movement of containers between ship and quayside, the new cranes will heighten productivity, speed up the turnaround of vessels, and increase safety.

To reach maximum efficiency in the operation of the new cranes, Fujairah Terminals seconded two UAE National graduates to China to undergo a technical training programme at ZPMC’s facility.

Additional elements of the ongoing expansion programme include a capacity increase to 1.5 million TEU, a general cargo handling increase to 1.3 million tonnes, 18 metre draft, a larger quayside, and the ability to accommodate bigger vessels.

Commenting on the announcement, AbdulAziz Al Balooshi, Acting CEO at Fujairah Terminals, said, "The arrival of these two new quay cranes is an exciting development in the ongoing expansion of operations at Fujairah Terminals. The ambitious expansion plan underscores our commitment to continuing development of a world-class infrastructure capable of facilitating global trade and logistics and will contribute to the UAE’s economic growth."

Fujairah Port is a multi-purpose port capable of handling general cargo, containers, RoRo and cruise ships, offering excellent connectivity to India, Africa, and Asia.

Related Topics

India Africa China UAE Abu Dhabi Shanghai Post From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Modi govt under fire: Youths come out against Modi ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan stars keen to play their first Test in Ka ..

9 minutes ago

UAE and Egypt to strengthen trade relations, boost ..

13 minutes ago

Over 3 in 5 (62%) Pakistanis claim that at least o ..

16 minutes ago

Blast outside PHC leaves three injured

38 minutes ago

Bahria University holds Convocation of Karachi Cam ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.