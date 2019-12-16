Fujairah Terminals continues extensive expansion with state-of-the-art cranes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) Fujairah Terminals, wholly owned by Abu Dhabi Ports, today announced the arrival of two new quay cranes at Fujairah Port as part of its extensive expansion plans. The brand new Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes were purchased from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries, ZPMC, China.

As part of the ongoing AED1 billion expansion programme currently undertaken by Abu Dhabi Ports, the arrival of the quay cranes will provide the capability to handle close to an additional 500,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). Boasting an enhanced propulsion speed during the movement of containers between ship and quayside, the new cranes will heighten productivity, speed up the turnaround of vessels, and increase safety.

To reach maximum efficiency in the operation of the new cranes, Fujairah Terminals seconded two UAE National graduates to China to undergo a technical training programme at ZPMC’s facility.

Additional elements of the ongoing expansion programme include a capacity increase to 1.5 million TEU, a general cargo handling increase to 1.3 million tonnes, 18 metre draft, a larger quayside, and the ability to accommodate bigger vessels.

Commenting on the announcement, AbdulAziz Al Balooshi, Acting CEO at Fujairah Terminals, said, "The arrival of these two new quay cranes is an exciting development in the ongoing expansion of operations at Fujairah Terminals. The ambitious expansion plan underscores our commitment to continuing development of a world-class infrastructure capable of facilitating global trade and logistics and will contribute to the UAE’s economic growth."

Fujairah Port is a multi-purpose port capable of handling general cargo, containers, RoRo and cruise ships, offering excellent connectivity to India, Africa, and Asia.