UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Welfare Association Donates AED2 Million To Fund Of UAE: Homeland Of Humanity

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:15 PM

Fujairah Welfare Association donates AED2 million to Fund of UAE: Homeland of Humanity

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) The Fujairah Charity Association has directly donated AED2 million to the Fund of the United Arab Emirates: Homeland of Humanity, to support its initiatives.

The gesture is part of Fujairah Charity Association's cooperation framework with various authorities to implement the precautionary measures aimed at combatting the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Chairman of the Association, said that the association has launched many community humanitarian initiatives to help families affected by the current crisis while highlighting the work of the fund, which was founded to reinforce the country’s efforts to reduce the health, humanitarian, economic and social effects of the pandemic.

Al Raqbani praised the fund’s initiative to create a comprehensive humanitarian system to support targeted families, by providing them with their basic needs, noting that the association cooperates with its partners to enable the fund to enlarge its scope of beneficiaries across the country.

Related Topics

United Arab Emirates Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Belgium announces 205 COVID-19 deaths

5 minutes ago

On Texas-Louisiana border, vehicle checkpoints put ..

13 minutes ago

Daimler to restart German factories from April 20

13 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner urges traders to play role dur ..

13 minutes ago

Rs 3,84,400 fine imposed on profiteers in Rawalpin ..

13 minutes ago

Sindh University mulls over strategy to continue a ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.