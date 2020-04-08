Fujairah Welfare Association donates AED2 million to Fund of UAE: Homeland of Humanity

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) The Fujairah Charity Association has directly donated AED2 million to the Fund of the United Arab Emirates: Homeland of Humanity, to support its initiatives.

The gesture is part of Fujairah Charity Association's cooperation framework with various authorities to implement the precautionary measures aimed at combatting the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Chairman of the Association, said that the association has launched many community humanitarian initiatives to help families affected by the current crisis while highlighting the work of the fund, which was founded to reinforce the country’s efforts to reduce the health, humanitarian, economic and social effects of the pandemic.

Al Raqbani praised the fund’s initiative to create a comprehensive humanitarian system to support targeted families, by providing them with their basic needs, noting that the association cooperates with its partners to enable the fund to enlarge its scope of beneficiaries across the country.