Fujairah witnesses significant turnout in FNC election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) Voting for the Federal National Council, FNC, election started today at various polling stations in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The Centre witnessed a significant turnout from various segments of society.

The Emirate Elections Committee stated that the centre opened at 8:00 and the polling will continue until 20:00. The results will be announced along with the preliminary list of winners from the main electoral centre in the emirate.

The voting halls of the Fujairah Expo Centre witnessed large participation from various segments.