UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Witnesses Significant Turnout In FNC Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

Fujairah witnesses significant turnout in FNC election

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) Voting for the Federal National Council, FNC, election started today at various polling stations in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The Centre witnessed a significant turnout from various segments of society.

The Emirate Elections Committee stated that the centre opened at 8:00 and the polling will continue until 20:00. The results will be announced along with the preliminary list of winners from the main electoral centre in the emirate.

The voting halls of the Fujairah Expo Centre witnessed large participation from various segments.

Related Topics

Election From

Recent Stories

Foreign Office strongly rejects Indian MEA comment ..

24 minutes ago

Cuba Settles Debts With Russia, Ready to Repay The ..

24 minutes ago

Foreign teams visit good omen for Pakistan sports: ..

24 minutes ago

Youth kills mother over love marriage in Faisalaba ..

24 minutes ago

Man killed over dispute in Faisalabad

24 minutes ago

Certified wheat varieties must be sown in rain-fed ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.