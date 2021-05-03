UrduPoint.com
Fujairah's Population Up To 292,358 In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:15 AM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) The population of the Emirate of Fujairah stood at 292,358 last year, according to estimates by the Fujairah Statistics Centre.

According to the centre's statistical yearbook for 2020, the number of births reached 3279, marriages 859, divorces 159, and 309 died.

The statistics indicated the total of number of public and private schools stood at 68 with a student body of 43,594, while the number of universities and higher colleges reached 8.

