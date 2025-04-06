Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs initiative was launched today at the Zayed Educational Complex in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The initiative, organised by the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah in collaboration with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), will run for three months and involves the participation of 244 students, including 130 boys and 114 girls, from the youth of Fujairah.

Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, emphasised that the initiative is in line with the Crown Prince's directives to enhance the role of the youth in leading the digital future. This is part of the continuous development transformations in the emirate across various vital sectors, supporting the UAE's competitive indicators in its vision for current and future development sectors.

Al Zeyoudi added that the initiative has received a broad response from the youth of Fujairah, aged 7 to 15, from various areas, reflecting their interest in developing their skills and benefiting from the knowledge and experiences offered by the programme in technology, innovation, and creativity.

This first-of-its-kind initiative, which has been delivered by a team of experts and specialists in the field of technology for over three months, offers a comprehensive educational platform that combines both theoretical and practical knowledge in an interactive environment for students.

The programme aims to support participants in acquiring advanced skills and exploring fields such as cybersecurity, programming, and artificial intelligence, helping them develop their skills. It also relies on an integrated, hands-on educational model that includes interactive workshops and practical simulations in programming and AI.

At the end of the initiative, participants will receive a certification accredited by Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), the first accredited smart university in the UAE.