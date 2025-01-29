Fujifilm showcases its latest solutions for early detection at Arab Health 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) Fujifilm middle East and Africa, part of the globally renowned Fujifilm Corporation, is participating at Arab Health 2025, taking place between 27th and 30th January at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The company is showcasing its latest innovations to empower medical professionals with the latest imaging technologies in early screening, detection, and diagnostics.

Fujifilm is committed to streamlining clinical workflows, enhancing the quality of medical care and advancing early detection and preventative healthcare solutions. By combining innovative image processing technologies, AI-driven advancements, and practical applications in Ultrasound, Endoscopy, Radiology Imaging systems, Healthcare IT systems, and In-Vitro Diagnostic solutions, Fujifilm empowers providers worldwide to detect diseases early and transform the future of healthcare.

At this year’s exhibition, the company is focusing on advanced technologies and solutions such as: Digital Mammography System – Amulet Sophinity which is designed to enable the efficient workflow for screening with AI technology, CAD EYE AI powered computer-aided diagnosis for endoscopy, a revolutionary early cancer detection technology that provides real-time colonic polyp identification and characterisation through AI-driven deep learning, and μTASWako i30 comprising high-risk biomarkers (HCC-Hepatocellular carcinoma) revolutionising immediate liver cancer screening.

These innovations are widely adopted by specialised practitioners and have become synonymous with cutting-edge healthcare and wellbeing advancements across the region.

Commenting on Fujifilm’s participation at Arab Health 2025, Michio Kondo, Managing Director of Fujifilm Middle East and Africa, said, “Our participation at Arab Health 2025 further underscores our long-standing promise to promote best-in-class healthcare practices in the MEA region.

"In parallel, we also launched the Fujifilm Technology Centre in the UAE in 2020, which is the first of its kind one stop regional centre to showcase our turnkey products and service. This centre does not only act as a landmark for healthcare excellence, but it’s also where we carry hundreds of seminars, workshops and trainings as a living proof of our commitment to knowledge sharing”.