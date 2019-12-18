Fulfilling needs of citizens a leading priority: Fujairah Ruler

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, stated that fulfilling the needs of Emiratis is one of the UAE’s leading priorities and is part of its strategic plans.

He also noted the country’s keenness to implement development projects to support UAE citizens and improve their living standards.

Sheikh Hamad made this statement while visiting Al Bithnah in Fujairah, due to his keenness to constantly communicate with citizens and monitor their living conditions and needs.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamad met with residents and exchanged conversations with them. He listened to their suggestions related to developing the area while directing relevant authorities to provide services that will meet their needs and ensure a decent life.

He also accepted an invitation from Mohammed Khalifa Al Zeyoudi, Director-General of the Fujairah Department of Human Resources, to join a luncheon, which was attended by several residents.

The people of Al Bithnah praised the visit of Sheikh Hamad and his keenness to monitor their conditions. They also appreciated his directives and continuous support.

Sheikh Hamad was accompanied during his visit by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Salem Al-Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, and several senior officials.