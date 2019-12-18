UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fulfilling Needs Of Citizens A Leading Priority: Fujairah Ruler

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

Fulfilling needs of citizens a leading priority: Fujairah Ruler

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, stated that fulfilling the needs of Emiratis is one of the UAE’s leading priorities and is part of its strategic plans.

He also noted the country’s keenness to implement development projects to support UAE citizens and improve their living standards.

Sheikh Hamad made this statement while visiting Al Bithnah in Fujairah, due to his keenness to constantly communicate with citizens and monitor their living conditions and needs.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamad met with residents and exchanged conversations with them. He listened to their suggestions related to developing the area while directing relevant authorities to provide services that will meet their needs and ensure a decent life.

He also accepted an invitation from Mohammed Khalifa Al Zeyoudi, Director-General of the Fujairah Department of Human Resources, to join a luncheon, which was attended by several residents.

The people of Al Bithnah praised the visit of Sheikh Hamad and his keenness to monitor their conditions. They also appreciated his directives and continuous support.

Sheikh Hamad was accompanied during his visit by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Salem Al-Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, and several senior officials.

Related Topics

UAE Visit Salem From

Recent Stories

Sindh Information Minister to hold open katchery

13 seconds ago

Moscow Urges Tokyo to Avoid Violations of Agreemen ..

17 seconds ago

Donbas, Kiev Unable to Agree on Exchange of Prison ..

20 seconds ago

Road checking drive against tax defaulting vehicle ..

22 seconds ago

9th rural census to start from January 1

27 seconds ago

Excise deptt seeks police help to recover tax from ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.