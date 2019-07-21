UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Full-scale Operational Trials Conducted At Midfield Terminal Complex

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 01:30 PM

Full-scale operational trials conducted at Midfield Terminal Complex

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi Airports has conducted an Intermediate full operational trial of the Midfield Terminal Complex, MTC, as a part of the continuing development of the state-of-the-art Terminal Complex, and the ongoing Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer, ORAT, process.

The trials, which were designed to thoroughly test the new building’s capacity and facilities, involved more than 800 volunteers, and two Etihad Aviation Group aircraft, taking part in simulating the operation of the terminal on Sunday 30th June.

Between 9:30 am and 3:00 pm, 800 volunteers acted as passengers using the terminal building, while an Etihad Aviation Group Airbus A330-200 and A330-300 simulated the process of performing a full 80 minute turnaround on the aircraft, including the loading of catering, refueling the aircraft, and conducting checks on the aircraft ahead of take-off.

Through a variety of scenarios, the trial teams and volunteers simulated passengers arriving at the terminal, transiting through the terminal, boarding the aircraft, disembarking the aircraft, passing through customs and immigration, utilising concierge services, and departing from the terminal.

During the trial, Abu Dhabi Airports’ staff and strategic stakeholders were able to assess processes related to immigration, security, hand-baggage handling, immigration, baggage reclaim and customs.

Bryan Thompson, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, commented, "Trials are an important step in the delivery of the MTC project, as we safely and securely assess the terminal’s operational capacities and processes. Through conducting trials of this scale and fully assessing the results therein, we will be able to make sure that passengers enjoy an efficient and smooth journey through the MTC from the very first day of operation."

With the Midfield Terminal Building designed to be able to handle more than 8,500 people per hour, conducting operational tests ahead of the terminal’s operation is of paramount importance. The terminal, which will be one of the region’s largest, is designed to handle tens of millions of passengers a year, with a baggage handling system that can process almost half a million bags a day.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Thompson June Sunday From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

16 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

18 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

18 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

18 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.