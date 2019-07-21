Full-scale operational trials conducted at Midfield Terminal Complex

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi Airports has conducted an Intermediate full operational trial of the Midfield Terminal Complex, MTC, as a part of the continuing development of the state-of-the-art Terminal Complex, and the ongoing Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer, ORAT, process.

The trials, which were designed to thoroughly test the new building’s capacity and facilities, involved more than 800 volunteers, and two Etihad Aviation Group aircraft, taking part in simulating the operation of the terminal on Sunday 30th June.

Between 9:30 am and 3:00 pm, 800 volunteers acted as passengers using the terminal building, while an Etihad Aviation Group Airbus A330-200 and A330-300 simulated the process of performing a full 80 minute turnaround on the aircraft, including the loading of catering, refueling the aircraft, and conducting checks on the aircraft ahead of take-off.

Through a variety of scenarios, the trial teams and volunteers simulated passengers arriving at the terminal, transiting through the terminal, boarding the aircraft, disembarking the aircraft, passing through customs and immigration, utilising concierge services, and departing from the terminal.

During the trial, Abu Dhabi Airports’ staff and strategic stakeholders were able to assess processes related to immigration, security, hand-baggage handling, immigration, baggage reclaim and customs.

Bryan Thompson, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, commented, "Trials are an important step in the delivery of the MTC project, as we safely and securely assess the terminal’s operational capacities and processes. Through conducting trials of this scale and fully assessing the results therein, we will be able to make sure that passengers enjoy an efficient and smooth journey through the MTC from the very first day of operation."

With the Midfield Terminal Building designed to be able to handle more than 8,500 people per hour, conducting operational tests ahead of the terminal’s operation is of paramount importance. The terminal, which will be one of the region’s largest, is designed to handle tens of millions of passengers a year, with a baggage handling system that can process almost half a million bags a day.