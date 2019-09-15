UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fund Transfers Between UAE's Banks Grow 8 Pc To AED7.13 Bn In Eight Months

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 11:45 PM

Fund transfers between UAE's banks grow 8 pc to AED7.13 bn in eight months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) The total value of fund transfers among the UAE's banks grew eight percent to AED7.13 trillion during the first eight months of 2019, from AED6.61 trillion in the comparable period in 2018.

According to the CBUAE's figures, fund transfers from January through August hit AED4.864 trillion, in yet a new sign reflective of the ongoing economic upswing.

The transactions are made through the UAE Fund Transfer System (UAEFTS) that enables the lenders to conduct all interbank local fund transfers.

On a monthly basis, August saw the transfers of around AED504 bn among banks, with July recording AED620 bn and June AED595 bn.

FTS is a funds transfer mechanism in the UAE wherein transfer of money takes place from one Bank to another through the UAE's Central Bank system. In compliance with regulatory requirements, all Banks in UAE have been mandated to use the UAE FTS for all AED transfers.

Related Topics

UAE Bank UAE Dirham Money January June July August 2018 2019 All From

Recent Stories

UAE win 43 jiu-jitsu medals in Los Angeles

50 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on martyrdom of ..

50 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance partners with Dubai Export ..

2 hours ago

Tadweer opens state-of-the-art control centre

4 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince praises achievements of Ajman D ..

4 hours ago

Al Bowardi condoles martyrs&#039; families

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.