Funds Collected Through UAE Direct Debit System Up 7% To AED61 Bn In 2019

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 03:00 PM

Funds collected through UAE Direct Debit system up 7% to AED61 bn in 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) Value of funds collected through the UAE Direct Debit system, UAEDDS, of the Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, rose by 7 percent to AED61 billion in 2019 from AED57 billion in 2018, according to figures released by the CBUAE.

The statistics noted the increase in the funds settled through the UAEDDS was matched with a similar surge in executed transactions from 13.4 million in 2018 to 16 million at the end of 2019.

The objective of introducing the UAEDDS by the CBUAE is to provide the customers with an automated payment method that will facilitate recurrent payments from their bank accounts to pay, for example, utility bills (telephone, electricity and water), insurance premiums, and to service and repay credit cards, finances and loans payments.

The apex bank launched the system eight years ago in implementation of the Federal Government's strategy to adopt advanced technological payment systems in an effort to improve bank customers' services.

