FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) FUNN – Sharjah Media Arts For Youth and Children, is offering a wide spectrum of creative online workshops from specialised photography to video editing, calligraphy, illustration and more, with a focus on actionable-learning to hone the skills of young media arts enthusiasts who are confined to #StayHome due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The workshops, offered on FUNN’s social media channels @funnshj are held under the guidance of expert professionals, and aim to nurture a new generation of creative-minded critical thinkers and innovators by equipping them with the hands-on experience needed for value-creation endeavours.

Prominent amongst these include a session on ‘Illustration Tips’ by Kuwait-based illustrator and designer Ahmed Al Refaie in collaboration with Capture, a Dubai-based photography organisation. The workshop will consist of one-minute videos with quick tips on illustration. Of the three in the series, one has already been uploaded.

Previously held workshops on photography, video editing, basics of tablet drawing can be accessed on their socials, @funnshj.