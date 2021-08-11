Funn to to host annual FUNN-tastic Summer Camp virtually

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) SHARJAH, 11th August 2021 (WAM) - FUNN, the Sharjah-based organisation dedicated to promoting and supporting media arts learning among children and youth, is presenting aspiring young creatives in the UAE with the perfect opportunity to not only learn animation skills but also create digital albums chronicling their travels and craft animated snow globes, cards, postage stamps and gift boxes showcasing their favourite places.

The annual FUNN-tastic Summer Camp, which will run from August 15 – 19 virtually, is aimed at students aged 12 to 16 and will feature a series of one-and-a-half-hour interactive workshops designed in line with FUNN’s mission of empowering children and youth by nurturing their creativity in the field of media arts.

On August 15, the summer camp will begin with expert trainer Shaikha Alhosani teaching participants digital collage art, using design software to design a mini album for documenting trips, in addition to designing icons and mini logos for each travel destination.

Day 2 will be devoted to analysing character and narrative style to enable the participants to turn their experiences into visual and readable material.

They will also learn to create lovely gift cards, postage stamps, bags and gift boxes inspired by their travels.

The workshop on Day 3 will teach them to make animated snow globes as souvenirs, based on a city they visited and loved, adding music or sounds reminiscent of the place.

On August 15, Fadi Syriani, Founder and Lead Mentor, Youth Animation Platform, will begin with an interactive introduction to the world of animation. Over the last two days of the camp, the participants will be invited to brainstorm ideas to present virtually through storytelling and animation. They will then work on their chosen projects that will be shared with the FUNN audience after the conclusion of the camp.

Participants are required to bring an iPad/tablet or smart phone; tripod; basic lighting equipment; colour pens or pencils; coloured cardboard & paper’ playdoh or plasticine; and scissors, cutters, and glue.