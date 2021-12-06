FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to 22nd December

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) FUNN, the Sharjah-based organisation dedicated to promoting and supporting media arts learning among children and the youth, announced a new approach for its annual FUNNtastic Winter Camp, which will take place from 18th to 22nd December.

To be held at the AlJada multipurpose indoor hall in Sharjah, the five-day camp, themed, "Into the Spotlight!," will be slightly different from its usual format, hosting actors, filmmakers and artists who will informally share their experiences and skills with participants.

Students will learn from experts about performing for both the stage and screen in a relaxed environment, which should stimulate creativity and inspire confidence. Guided by Emirati actor-producer Hassan Rajab, theatre director and actor Abdullah Saleh, and renowned theatre director Mohamed Haji, the sessions will enable participants to talk with and learn from these experts, and turn their creative ideas into reality.

The camp will also include competitions, motivational video screenings, acting and art workshops and Q&A sessions.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN and SIFF, said, "In line with our goals to develop the UAE’s creative industries by empowering the nation’s youth in media arts, FUNN is bringing back its FUNNtastic winter camp, which will offer participants a golden opportunity to learn from experts in the fields of acting, directing, production ad art in an engaging, interactive and informal atmosphere, which will not only help them hone their talent but also boost their confidence, which is essential for succeeding in this industry.

"

"Memorable performances, both on stage and behind the screen, involves inputs from creatives from varied fields of expertise. Through this camp we aim to give the participating youth an overview of what it takes to specialise in this highly creative industry while honing their acting skills," she added.

To know more about or to register for the FUNNtastic Winter Camp, visit www.funn.ae or FUNN’s social media platforms.

FUNN aims to nurture a future generation of creative artists in the media and film industry and promote new media works and films made by children and young filmmakers in the UAE at international film festivals and conferences worldwide. Its wider goal is to foster talent through its festivals, conferences and workshops held locally and internationally.