‘Furniture 360’ and ‘Trendz 2020’ exhibitions begin at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) With over 180 local and international exhibiting companies, the 2nd edition of ‘Furniture 360’ and 1st edition of ‘Trendz 2020’ exhibitions kicked off today at the Expo Centre Sharjah under strict precautionary and preventive measures for the health and safety of everyone.

This year’s edition of ‘Furniture 360’ is focusing on smart home products and technologies, building automation systems, advanced security solutions, intelligent audiovisual and water utility management, high-end designs of home furnishing, modern kitchen and home appliances, garden equipment and tools.

Making its debut, the ‘Trendz 2020’ exhibition is featuring an awesome collection of high-end clothes and apparel, accessories, shoes, handbags, evening dresses, elegant abayas, perfumes, and cosmetics.

Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: "We were keen to launch both exhibitions at once to reinvigorate sales and commercial activity in the Emirate of Sharjah especially during the pandemic, as well as to provide diverse platforms for local companies to showcase their products and to meet with their counterparts from the manufacturers, merchants, and experts in the respective field.

"

Al-Midfa underlined that such events help the participating companies to expand their trade relations and penetrate new markets, thus revitalizing the local commercial, manufacturing, and occupational sectors.

The CEO of the Expo Centre commended the remarkable participation of the local and international exhibitors, as well as the quality and variety of products and the amazing deals and competitive prices.

Sultan Shattaf, Director, Sales & Marketing, Expo Centre Sharjah, pointed to the importance of the ‘Furniture 360’ exhibition in boosting sales activity in the respective sectors, especially that the Emirati furniture market is one of the most competitive markets in the region.

He added: "With the technological advancements seen in building modern homes, the ‘Furniture 360’ is also showcasing cutting-edge and sustainable technology products of smart homes at very competitive prices."

‘Furniture 360’ and ‘Trendz 2020’ exhibitions are open to visitors from 10 AM to 10 PM, with free entry and parking available.