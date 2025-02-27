'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The Future 100, a joint initiative between the Ministry of Economy and the Office of Government Development and the Future, announced the enterprises classified in the list of the Future100 companies of 2024 after passing the evaluation process and meeting the required standards.

The list included the best 100 start-ups contributing to enhancing the competitiveness of the sectors of the future economy in the UAE, in the presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Chairman of Investopia; Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; and Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future. It came during the activities of the fourth edition of Investopia 2025 held in Abu Dhabi over two days, February 26-27.

In this regard, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, said: “Thanks to the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE has made great strides towards transforming into new economic sectors. Since its launch, Investopia has adopted a forward-looking vision to support the growth of innovative start-up businesses and encourage them to use modern technology applications in various vital economic sectors. Therefore, Investopia’s hosting of the Future100 companies initiative for the second year in a row confirms our national efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the entrepreneurial environment in the country and consolidate the UAE’s position as an attractive destination for future projects, and a leading center for creativity and innovation.”

He added: “Through this initiative, we are keen to provide all the opportunities and capabilities that national talents and start-up companies need to develop more successful ideas and projects that will serve the community and support the country’s efforts to transform towards a new economic model based on knowledge and innovation.”

Alia Al Mazrouei said: “The Future100 companies initiative supports the UAE’s vision to make the national economy more dynamic and competitive at the global level, building a highly productive human capital base and creating an advanced and innovative environment that shapes future economic sectors.” She explained that the initiative achieved an 11% increase in the total number of applications received during 2024 compared to 2023, and the majority of these applications were in financial technology, sustainability, and creative industries.

She added: "The initiative contributes to opening new horizons for entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises to expand their ideas and projects in the sectors of the new and sustainable economy and allows them to communicate effectively with a wide network of investment funds and global investors, and to view the latest practices and trends related to financing mechanisms for small and medium enterprises." She pointed out the importance of the vital role of the initiative's partners in selecting start-ups wishing to join the initiative.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said: "The UAE adopts an integrated approach to shaping the future, based on enhancing the flexibility and readiness of various sectors, their proactivity in innovating solutions to challenges, adapting to unexpected changes, and reshaping sectors to keep pace with emerging and future trends." She added: "The Future100 initiative embodies a company from the future, the leadership’s directions and visions, by stimulating and encouraging the development of future sectors, and enhancing the UAE’s position as an attractive destination and a stimulating environment for the prosperity and development of start-ups in various future sectors.”

She pointed out that, since its launch in 2023, the initiative has contributed to supporting the country’s directions by attracting start-ups across sectors, including space, cybersecurity, sustainability, financial technology, smart mobility, and others. She stressed the continuation of work to enhance the initiative’s momentum and build on its achievements, to be an important element in achieving the directions of the “We the Emirates 2031” vision, and a driving force to enhance the country’s efforts to develop a knowledge-based economy that is ready for the future, and an incubator and catalyst for the development of economic sectors and emerging industries.

The Minister of State for Government Development and the Future congratulated the start-ups that were selected for the list of 100 for the year 2024, wishing them success in forming a qualitative addition to the future economy in the UAE and expressing her thanks to the initiative’s 38 partners from the private sector pioneers in the UAE and the world, for their pivotal role in the success of the initiative.

The 2025 edition of the Future100 companies initiative continues to strengthen its partnerships with government entities, innovation funds, technology companies, financial and banking institutions, business accelerators and incubators, and venture capital funds, as the number of partners of the initiative reached 38 partners, most notably the strategic partner, the National Fund for Social Responsibility Majra, and the partners of the business accelerator Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Future District Fund, Emirates NBD, the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund, Investopia, microsoft, MEVP, Careem, EY, Eurasia Capital, In5, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, FTI Consulting, and the Dubai International Financial Center Innovation Hub.

The partnerships developed from the Future100 companies initiative represent an important axis in supporting the start-ups selected within the initiative, enhancing their communication with a vast network of investment and financing funds and businessmen, and obtaining unprecedented incentives, facilities and partnership opportunities, which supports their ability to accelerate digital transformation and innovation, and reach new markets.

