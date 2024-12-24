Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) The Future Cities Awards 2025, organised as part of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress, has officially opened nominations for this year’s awards. The event, set to take place on 8th April 2025 in Abu Dhabi, aims to highlight the most outstanding achievements in urban development, sustainability, and innovation.

This globally recognised initiative seeks to bring attention to the individuals, organisations, and projects that are redefining the way cities grow, adapt, and thrive. It is a beacon of inspiration for collaboration across public and private sectors, emphasising the importance of sustainability and technological progress.

Walid Farghal, Director-General of AIM Congress, said, “The Future Cities Awards celebrate those who are transforming the urban landscape with innovative ideas and impactful initiatives. This platform serves as a showcase for visionary work that is improving quality of life and paving the way for a sustainable future.”

This year, the awards feature seven categories, each tailored to spotlight specific contributions to urban development. The City of the Future Award honours cities that implement innovative policies and leverage technology to empower citizens and enhance public services. The Social Impact Award recognises initiatives that foster equity, inclusivity, and resilience in urban communities.

The Future Mobility for All Award highlights advancements in sustainable and accessible transportation systems.

The Sustainable and Green Solutions Award is dedicated to projects promoting eco-friendly urban development. The Smart Infrastructure Award acknowledges the transformative use of smart technologies to improve urban living and connectivity.

The Innovation Award celebrates cutting-edge solutions from the private sector, while the Future City Pioneer Award highlights individuals driving meaningful change in sustainable urban development.

Participation in the Future Cities Awards offers significant benefits. Winners will gain global recognition through AIM’s extensive network, enhancing their visibility and credibility within the urban development community.

Entries will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of experts, including leaders in urban planning, sustainability, technology, and policy. Submissions will be assessed based on innovation, impact, global reach, feasibility, and visionary leadership.

Finalists will be notified by 10th March 2025, and winners will be announced during the awards ceremony on 8th April 2025.

Nominations will close on 28th February 2025. For more information or to submit your entry, visit https://futurecities.aimcongress.com/future-cities/awards.

The 14th edition of the AIM Congress will be held in Abu Dhabi from 7th to 9th April 2025, with more than 25,000 prominent figures from 180 countries.