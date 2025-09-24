Future City Leaders Majlis showcases features of tomorrow’s cities

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) The Future City Leaders Majlis, held as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, reviewed strategies for building future cities focused on infrastructure, mobility and urban innovation to enhance quality of life.

Chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, the Majlis examined models resilient to climate change, resource depletion, population density and demographic shifts, placing people at the core of planning.

Al Tayer said the forum draws inspiration from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who has led transformations centred on people’s happiness and quality of life. He pointed to initiatives such as the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Hatta Master Development Plan, Dubai Social Agenda 33 and Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, highlighting Dubai’s achievements in smart mobility, clean energy networks and resilient neighbourhoods.

Participants concluded that modern cities are defined not by skyscrapers but by their ability to prioritise resilience and equality in resource distribution. An interactive workshop with Danish consultancy Gehl, entitled How Do We Design a Futuristic City?, simulated urban scenarios for 2040, requiring decisions on infrastructure, resources and crisis management.

The Majlis is one of several councils under the forum, which brings together 1,000 leaders from government and the private sector to exchange insights and advance Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s best city.