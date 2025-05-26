Future Guardians: Innovative educational initiative to promote student awareness of energy, water efficiency in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), in collaboration with the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), has launched the “Future Guardians” initiative, aimed at instilling the principles of energy and water efficiency among school students across the emirate. This initiative falls under the Behavioral Change Programme part of Abu Dhabi Energy and Water efficiency 2030 strategy, and aims to foster a more conscious and sustainable community.

The programme aims to reach more than 10,000 students in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through a series of interactive hands-on, project-based sessions and preparatory workshops leading up to a Hackathon set to take place May 28–29 at the World Utilities Congress, where 100 students from 10 different schools will take part in co-creating behavioral change solutions to be implemented in their communities.

In this context, Eng. Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Energy Efficiency Sector at the Department of Energy, stated: “in line with the year of community ‘The Future Guardians’ initiative represents a key milestone in our journey toward nurturing a generation that is aware of the importance of conserving electricity and water. This is not merely about theoretical awareness—it’s about empowering students to become active change-makers within their families and communities.”

He added: “Through our partnership with the Department of Education and Knowledge, the initiative kicked off earlier this May, has already witnessed strong engagement, with 3071 students participating in 105 sessions, with a goal of reinforcing the role of education as a fundamental tool for lasting behavioral transformation.

By integrating design thinking and hands-on engagement, we are offering students a genuine platform to develop practical and applicable solutions.

“We are proud of the strong engagement this initiative has received so far, and we look forward to receiving great ideas and participation from our future (generation/Guardians) to go beyond awareness—resulting in real reductions in electricity and water consumption and supporting Abu Dhabi’s Energy & Water Efficiency Strategy.”

Dr. Bashaer AlMatrooshi, Executive Director – Talent Enablement Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), said: “At ADEK, sustainability is more than a curriculum objective – it is a core value we seek to embed across our entire education ecosystem. Our Sustainability Policy for Schools equips students with the mindset and motivation to make lasting contributions to their communities. ‘The Future Guardians’ initiative is a powerful extension of that mission, turning classrooms into incubators for environmental responsibility. We invite parents to join us in nurturing this next generation of changemakers – because when students lead by example at home and in school, entire communities shift toward more sustainable behaviors.”

Targeting students from Grades 5 to 12 (Years 6 to 13), ‘The Future Guardians’ initiative invites schools across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra to take part in shaping a more sustainable future. Schools still have the opportunity to join the programme and contribute to this collective effort by registering via https://bit.ly/44J3O0L

