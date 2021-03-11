UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Future Is Brimming With Opportunities For Young People And Nations That Support Them: Bahraini Kingâ€™s Representative

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Future is brimming with opportunities for young people and nations that support them: Bahraini Kingâ€™s Representative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, His Majesty the Kingâ€™s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs in Bahrain, stressed that youth is the pillar of the future and the most capable of driving socio-economic development. He reiterated the importance of concerted international efforts to build youth capacities, empower young people, and involve them in advancing global progress.

His statements came during a virtual session titled â€˜Youth Powering the Next Decadeâ€™, moderated by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, on the second day of the World Government Summit (WGS) Dialogues.

Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa said that countries that are keen to overcome challenges facing young people, while realizing the importance of supporting them and investing in their potential, will enjoy a promising future. He noted that young people have the ability to do what is necessary to protect their future and develop sustainable knowledge-based economies.

He explained that the COVID-19 outbreak overlaps with a global economic situation where young people look towards the future with concern, which has created a sense of isolation for some, and compelled them to face the unknown. To address the prevailing feeling of instability among them necessitates enhancing their capabilities and expertise to overcome the impact of the pandemic and build a brighter future for themselves and future generations.

Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa said: "We are confident that the future will brim with opportunities for our young people. They are leading radical transformations in continuous and digital learning, self-education, and special education by adopting technologies that integrate education with entertainment, stimulate cooperation, and develop problem-solving skills.

"

He added that young people are more flexible, and able to adapt and shape the future, with technology playing a key role in their empowerment as remote work and other innovations provide new ways of realizing their ambitions. Decision-makers must create an ecosystem that fosters these opportunities, establish a platform for listening to young peopleâ€™s ideas and implementing them, and engage them in enacting change in various fields.

Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa praised the UAEâ€™s historic achievement â€“ the arrival of the Hope Probe in the Martian orbit in February 2021 â€“ calling it a catalyst for the regionâ€™s people and youth. He said: "The Arabs who have succeeded in reaching Mars are a dynamic component of the global community."

He noted that His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain has ordered stepping up efforts to empower youth through an integrated institutional approach, including creating a safety net for young people and enabling them to become ambassadors of hope for a better future.

Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa also discussed the Hope Fund, launched by Bahrain to forge financial partnerships with innovative and promising youth enterprises with the aim of supporting their growth, development, and expansion, and share youth success stories with the world. He outlined a plan for the education sector to provide quality advanced education, which nurtures skills that align with the requirements of the labor market and fosters a culture of entrepreneurship to build the foundations of a flexible, diversified, and sustainable economy.

Related Topics

World Technology Education UAE Young Progress Bahrain February Market Government Share Arab

Recent Stories

FBR to pay refunds through CITRO

25 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 16 more positive for COVID-19

5 minutes ago

Cycling: Tirreno-Adriatico results

5 minutes ago

Stocks shine as US inflation muted, stimulus nears ..

16 minutes ago

Cycling: Paris-Nice results and standings

16 minutes ago

Shalulile triggers rout as Sundowns reach Cup quar ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.