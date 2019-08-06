Future journalistic skills discussed at DPC workshop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) A two-day workshop held by the Dubai Press Club, DPC, in collaboration with the Al Ain News Portal, addressed the top skills journalists of tomorrow must master to succeed in a rapidly evolving media environment.

Titled, 'How to Become a Multi-Skilled Journalist', the workshop was organised as part of the DPC’s ongoing Media National Youth Programme, MNYP, held in partnership with the Watani Al Emarat Foundation.

DPC Director Maitha Buhumaid expressed her appreciation to Al Ain News for its role in training the next generation of Emirati journalists. "At the DPC, we are always keen to bring together accomplished experts from across the media industry to share their specialised expertise with aspiring media professionals. The workshop was able to explore how a highly competitive job market now requires journalists to have a combination of skills that are relevant to the digital age."

Commenting on the programme, Dherar Belhoul, Watani Al Emarat Foundation Director-General, said, "We believe the programme is an effective platform to prepare a generation of Emirati media professionals who are capable of being pioneers and competent in an evolving media field."

Presented by Jouhaina Al Khaldiya, Director of the Dubai Office, Al Ain News Portal, the session underscored the increasing need for journalists to be equipped with a wide range of skills in the digital age, from fact-checking online news content and writing for social media and the web, to mastering the skills of data journalism.

Addressing the participants of the MNYP, Al Khaldiya pointed out that multi-skilled journalists are the future of the media industry, and that journalism is no longer limited to traditional forms of news gathering and dissemination. She added that journalists need to reconstruct their skill sets for the growing world of online media and must be able to analyse data and present it in an attractive format.

The workshop also discussed the use of Artificial Intelligence in media and how it is predicted to become more advanced in the future.

Khaled Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Al-Ain News Corporation for Media and Studies, said, "Al Ain News believes in the role of the youth in all fields. Through its various platforms, it addresses the aspirations of the Arab and Emirati youth. It empowers them and allows them to present their stories and promising experiences in creative and interactive ways."