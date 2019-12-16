Future passenger experience in the spotlight at Airport Show 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) Titans of the aviation industry from across the world will assemble in Dubai mid-June next year to debate over topics related to the future passenger experience, as the widest range of newest technologies and innovations are showcased at the world’s largest annual airport industry gathering.

Organised by Reed Exhibitions middle East, the 20th edition of the Airport Show will be held from 22nd June, 2020, for three days, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, DCAA, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

Sheikh Ahmed said, "The aviation industry is constantly striving to meet the expectations and demands of passengers for seamless journeys right from the moment they enter the airport. Technology is helping enormously, especially in airport operations, security and air traffic control. The future looks bright as we incorporate cutting-edge technologies to deliver smoother, more efficient and more sustainable operations."

Supported by the DCAA, Dubai Airports, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects and dnata, the Airport Show and its co-located events are the ideal platforms for airports, airlines, ground handlers, service providers and suppliers to come together and collaborate to improve the global travel experience.

The event will take place across four spacious halls of the Dubai World Trade Centre and will have more than 375 companies exhibiting and visitors from as many as 94 countries.

The B2B show will continue hosting the ATC Forum and Airport Security Middle East events for the third successive year as co-located events, along with the Global Airport Leaders Forum, GALF, for the sixth year. Two new conferences have been added to GALF: Airport Passengers’ Experience and Future Ground Handling Summit.

Daniyal Qureshi, Group Exhibitions Director at Reed Exhibitions Middle East, said, "The Airport Show offers a unique opportunity to discover the latest aviation trends, advanced technologies and cutting-edge solutions that are shaping the future of modern airports. The Future Ground Handling Summit will examine the current threats and challenges facing ground handlers and passenger transportation. The aviation community will debate over the ultimate seamless experience of the future at the Airport Passengers’ Experience. The Airport Show offers an invaluable opportunity to witness the latest global technologies and create new opportunities to collaborate for the ever-growing industry."