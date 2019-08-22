Future will be in hands of talented, skilled individuals: HCT CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) The future will be in the hands of talented and skilled individuals, rather than solely degree holders, affirmed Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, President and CEO of the Higher Colleges of Technology, HCT, while inaugurating the HCT annual Forum 2019 at the HCT-Dubai Men’s campus.

Dr. Al Shamsi noted that major international corporations, such as Apple and IBM, have been employing highly skilled candidates without waiting for their degrees.

Under the theme "HCT 4.0 – Employability and Beyond", and in the attendance of approximately 1,200 faculty members and senior management, the annual event showcased the foundational pillars of HCT 4.0, with a focus on Up-skilling & Competencies, Entrepreneurship and Life-Long Learning, which will enable HCT to graduate hi-tech companies and technical leaders.

The highlight of the forum was a hologram technology display conducted by Dr. Al Shamsi to highlight institutional transformation and HCT winning the international Black board 2019 - Leading Change category Award, which recognised HCT’s adoption of innovative strategies for enhancing learning outcomes and boosting student success.

Dr. Al Shamsi extended his thanks to the HCT team’s dedication and contributions toward the achievement of winning the international Black Board Award and announced a new e-Certification initiative, which will be awarded to HCT faculty, in order to enhance their technical skills and develop their digital learning to cope with the rapid technological changes.

He stressed the importance of this year’s forum as it coincides with HCT’s institutional transformation as a leading applied higher education institution. Through the HCT 4.0 strategic plan, HCT has become the nation’s first approved university economic free zone based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in alignment with the 50-year Charter.

Keynote speaker, Laurent Probst, a partner in PriceWaterhouseCoopers Luxembourg, participated in a panel discussion on up-skilling individuals to ensure competitiveness and employability in light of the labour market changes. He recommended investing in curriculum development and pedagogies, as well as the development of career orientation services.

It was vital to ensure the relevance of the academic curriculum by collaborating with the local and international labour market, Probst said and stressed the importance of establishing new partnerships with local and international companies.