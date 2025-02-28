Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The Future100 initiative reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating the growth of SMEs in future economy sectors in the UAE, fostering a comprehensive investment ecosystem aligned with technological advancements, and enhancing economic growth opportunities.

This commitment aims to drive a transformative shift in the UAE’s economy and solidify the country's position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The initiative’s discussion sessions, held on 26th and 27th February, were attended by Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, and Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, alongside a diverse group of entrepreneurs, startups, investment funds, business incubators and accelerators, and global technology and innovation companies.

These discussions were part of Investopia 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court

The initiative featured 15 sessions with 48 speakers, including ministers, senior officials, and industry experts. Discussions focused on artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, tech-driven entrepreneurship, the future of SMEs, innovative investment strategies, and the role of technology in financial models. Other topics included mechanisms to support SMEs in expanding within the new economy and the significant role of female entrepreneurs in driving positive impacts on society and the national economy.

The opening session featured Alia Al Mazrouei and Sarah Shaw, Executive Director of the National CSR Fund (Majra), who highlighted the initiative’s role in empowering enterprises in future economy sectors. They explored strategies for supporting entrepreneurship and ensuring sustainability while reinforcing the UAE’s status as a global business hub.

Alia Al Mazrouei emphasised that Future100 has become a key enabler for SME growth in the UAE’s new economy, helping them expand into regional and global markets. She noted that the UAE’s leadership has established a competitive legislative framework that attracts entrepreneurs and startups worldwide, providing essential initiatives for their success.

SMEs currently account for 94 percent of all businesses in the UAE, with 25,000 founded by Emirati youth in 2024 alone. The country is home to over 50 government and private business incubators and accelerators, contributing to its recognition as the top global destination for business and economic activities in 2024, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM). The UAE also ranked first globally in the GEM Entrepreneurship Index for 2023-2024 for the third consecutive year, excelling in key indicators such as financing, market accessibility, and government support.

She stressed that developing national entrepreneurship is a strategic priority for the UAE and a core pillar of the country’s economic agenda, led by the Ministry of Economy in collaboration with government entities, the private sector, and academic and research institutions. She outlined new initiatives designed to enhance the country’s competitiveness and increase entrepreneurs’ success rates from 30 percent to 50 percent over the next decade.

Key initiatives include Riyada Fund, which allocates AED300 million to support entrepreneurial ventures, and the UAE Entrepreneurship Council, which aims to unify national efforts to accelerate SME growth and strengthen collaboration between key stakeholders. She encouraged entrepreneurs and startups to leverage these enablers and incentives, along with the Future100 initiative.

Sarah Shaw highlighted that companies within the initiative were among the first to receive the Sustainable Impact Project Seal from Majra, recognising their commitment to sustainability and social impact. She noted a 43 percent increase in sustainability and environment-focused startup applications under Future100, reflecting the maturity of the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and alignment with the UAE Green Agenda 2030.

The event included a session titled "Cisco Digital Innovation Award: Recognising Excellence in Innovation," showcasing Cisco’s Product Innovation Lab, launched in partnership with the Ministry of Economy to enhance SMEs’ capabilities through innovative solutions. The session featured Bassam Shaker, General Manager of Creative Advanced Technologies.

Another session, "Accelerating Future: Transforming Growth through AI and Emerging Technologies," featured industry leaders, including Ahmed Alwan, CEO of Hub71, Mohammed Al Blooshi, CEO of Dubai International Financial Centre Innovation Hub, and Mansoor Jafar, CEO of Abu Dhabi Global academy. Discussions focused on the role of accelerators and incubators in supporting AI-driven and advanced technology startups, exploring financing strategies, expansion opportunities, and emerging market trends in sustainable technologies.

A session titled "Coming of Age: Technology and Entrepreneurship Are Changing the Face of MENA" examined the transformation of emerging markets and the role of innovation and entrepreneurship in reshaping the region’s economic landscape, highlighting success stories, challenges, and future opportunities.

The "Crimson Founders Demo Session: Startups with Founders from MIT and Harvard" showcased six leading startups founded by MIT and Harvard graduates, with presentations on artificial intelligence, energy, biotechnology, financial technology, and security solutions. Entrepreneurs and investors, including Arya Bolourfrushan, Founder of Applied AI, and David Brown, Founder of Helix Carbon, attended the session, moderated by Anousheh Kalantari, Founder of Crimson Founders.

A closed session, "DHL Forward Challenge," highlighted its winners, with an interactive discussion on innovations and strategies reshaping the logistics sector through digital transformation and advanced technology solutions. Participants included Irina Albanese, Head of Innovation Center in the middle East and Africa at DHL, and Anjan Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Greendzine.

On the second day, a session titled "Funding the Future: Innovative Models for SME Finance" addressed how SMEs can secure financing for advanced technologies. Speakers discussed how technology simplifies financing processes and the role of strategic partnerships in creating a dynamic financing ecosystem. The session featured Farooq Siddiqui, Head of Projects at SC Ventures, and Francesco Velea, CEO of Vasanara Capital.

Another discussion, "Empowered and Enabled: Women Entrepreneurs Driving Impact," explored the role of women in entrepreneurship and the balance between professional and family life. Participants included Maha Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Business Community Support Sector at Dubai Chambers, and Salama Al Amimi, Director-General of the Family Care Authority in Abu Dhabi. The session emphasised investment opportunities and social policies supporting women in business.

Jayesh Patel, CEO of Wio Bank, led a session on advanced financing solutions for SMEs, discussing Wio Bank’s role in providing innovative financial solutions to enhance business growth.

A discussion titled "Investing in Tomorrow: Unlocking the UAE’s New Economy Potential" examined investment strategies and their role in expanding businesses in future economy sectors, particularly artificial intelligence, modern technologies, and financial technology. Speakers included Walid Mansour, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Middle East Venture Partners, and Julian Plozo, Senior Partner at Eurasia Capital.

The event concluded with "Catalysts of Success: Investment Stories That Shape the Future100," where entrepreneurs shared their investment journeys and strategies for securing funding and accelerating growth. Participants included Tarek Othman, Co-Founder and Commercial Director at Abro Company, and Haitham Al-Riyahi, Co-Founder and CEO of Sirka Biotech. The session, moderated by Sonia Gokhale, Founder and General Partner at Venture Market, highlighted how strategic investment paves the way for economic advancement in an evolving business landscape.