Future100 initiative signs 6 agreements to drive startup growth in UAE’s new economy sectors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The Future100 initiative announced the signing of six new partnership agreements with key economic and academic institutions, business accelerators, and investment firms.

The Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are aimed at driving startup growth in new and sustainable economy sectors, enhancing the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, and providing innovative solutions for scaling up startups.

The initiative’s new partners are Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Oraseya Capital - the investment arm of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Innovation Hub, Ernst & Young UAE, middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), and in5 Incubator.

The signing ceremony was attended by Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, while Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, signed the MoUs on behalf of the initiative.

The signatories representing the new partners were Professor Eric Xing, President of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence; Mohammed Alblooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub; Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of TECOM Group – Dubai Media City on behalf of in5; Anthony O’Sullivan, Managing Partner of Ernst & Young UAE; Walid Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of MEVP; and Hassan Waheed Al Farsi, board Member of Oraseya Capital.

Alia Al Mazrouei emphasised the UAE’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, stating, “The UAE has been proactive in launching pioneering initiatives that create a competitive environment for entrepreneurs, enabling them to attract investments, promote their products and services, and secure necessary funding. This also contributes to nurturing an entrepreneurial culture in our society.”

She noted that the Future100 initiative is one of the UAE’s most significant programs aimed at accelerating growth in emerging economic sectors and enhancing opportunities for startups to expand globally. The initiative annually recognises top 100 startups that are contributing to the competitiveness of the UAE’s future economy.

Al Mazrouei added, "The initiative’s partners play a vital role in providing technical and legal support, as well as offering competitive financing solutions for the 100 companies selected in each cycle. We remain committed to forging more partnerships that will enhance the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, equipping innovators with the necessary expertise to develop groundbreaking projects that benefit society and drive economic and social progress in the country."

The initiative’s partners reiterated the importance of collaboration between the public, private, and academic sectors in creating an enabling environment for startups and business innovation.

Mohammed Alblooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub, stated, "As a leading hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, DIFC is proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Economy as an accelerator partner for the Future100 initiative. Our partnership aligns with the UAE’s strategic vision for innovation and entrepreneurship and will empower the next generation of innovators by providing them with the tools, resources, and expertise needed to drive positive change and shape the future economy."

Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of TECOM Group – Dubai Media City, speaking on behalf of in5, emphasised the significance of the partnership in advancing the UAE’s innovation agenda, stating, "Our strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Economy is a key step in supporting the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

By backing the Future100 initiative, we aim to empower future innovators, who are the foundation of sustainable development. in5 remains committed to fostering innovation across vital industries, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for startups and entrepreneurs."

Anthony O’Sullivan, Managing Partner of Ernst & Young UAE, commented, "We are pleased to support the Future100 initiative to enhance opportunities and resources for local startups. This collaboration between the government and private sector highlights the power of joint efforts in identifying, supporting, and scaling innovative businesses that contribute to the UAE’s economic diversification. The investments made today will help build a thriving and sustainable business ecosystem for the future."

Walid Mansour, Co-Founder and CEO of MEVP, stated, "Our partnership with the Ministry of Economy in this initiative underscores our commitment to investing in promising and innovative startups. With our 15-year track record in identifying and supporting transformative technology companies in the region, MEVP is uniquely positioned to support the UAE’s innovation vision. We are excited to continue our journey in empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and contributing to the UAE’s future economic growth."

Hassan Waheed Al Farsi, Board Member of Oraseya Capital, noted, "As the investment arm of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, Oraseya Capital is proud to partner with the Future100 initiative to empower the next generation of SMEs in the UAE. As one of the most active investors in startups in 2024, the $1 million investment reinforces our commitment to fostering innovation, supporting the growth of local technology firms, and strengthening the future economy. We look forward to contributing to the success of these companies through this initiative."

In addition to the six agreements, Alia Al Mazrouei witnessed the signing of two more agreements involving startups recognised in this year’s Future100 list and international research institutions.

The first agreement was signed between P4ML, a tech-driven healthcare company, and Sanford Integrated Stem Cell Orbital Research (ISSCOR) Center at the University of California, San Diego. This collaboration focuses on space-based stem cell research, biological data analysis, drug discovery, and precision medicine. The partnership aims to develop an advanced platform for drug discovery and biological data analysis while ensuring strict governance in data sharing and research technologies to support the health of astronauts and space tourists through cutting-edge research.

The second agreement was signed between Circa Biotech, a company specialising in food waste recycling and a recognised startup under the initiative, and Thailand-based Energy Absolute. This partnership aims to establish a biofuel feedstock production facility in the UAE, supporting the supply chain for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Launched in partnership between the Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and the Future Office, the Future100 initiative is an annual national program introduced on World Future Day. The initiative identifies and celebrates the top 100 startups that enhance the UAE’s readiness for the future economy, reinforcing its status as a global hub for innovation, creativity, and talent in future industries.