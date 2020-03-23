FYA launches nine initiatives to prepare Emirati youth for dealing with pandemics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The Federal Youth Authority, FYA, has launched nine national initiatives that seek to prepare Emirati youth and enhance their role in dealing with pandemics and minimising their impact on the community and all aspects of life in the UAE.

The nine initiatives come in light of the major transformations taking place across the world, which have underlined the important social role young people play in protecting their countries. This has made it all the more evident that it is necessary to invest in their capabilities through training and education programmes that cultivate the knowledge and skills they need to effectively contribute to preventing pandemics, play a part in crisis management, and address the short and long-term effects of such situations.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the Federal Youth Authority, said, "These nine initiatives we are launching seek to engage the largest number of young Emiratis in developing the economic and service sectors that impact people’s lives the most. The Federal Youth Authority is committed to promoting youth participation and empowerment, especially in light of the rapid changes that the world is undergoing. These current conditions make it indispensable that young people – the largest segment of Emirati society – shoulder their share of national responsibilities."

The initiatives include a course on the basics of prevention against pandemics – the largest digital course of its kind on pandemic prevention in the Arab world. Led by experts and specialists, the course seeks to provide the youth with advanced knowledge, tools, and practices, answering their questions about dealing with the current situation and promoting their role and contribution to the government’s efforts in protecting society.

Another item on the list is a community campaign to celebrate young professionals in the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, as well as other departments in the health and security sector, municipalities, and economic departments, among others.

This initiative falls under the umbrella of the ‘Fakhr’ campaigns, which seek to celebrate UAE youth and shed light on Emirati role models.

Furthermore, the Foundation launched the ‘Values for Generations’ initiative – part of the National Emirates Youth Values Programme – which connects senior citizens with the youth to share valuable advice on methods of prevention, all the while highlighting Emirati values in various circumstances.

A guide for caring for senior citizens will also be issued, which aims to engage Emirati youth in caring for the elderly, and protecting them against pandemics. Additionally, the Authority will be issuing another guide about Emirati customs and traditions in dealing with pandemics, and a third manual on how best to invest one’s time at home, which seeks to help young people find outlets for their energy and time, especially those working from home.

Another initiative on the list provides an opportunity for young people in the UAE to participate in creating awareness content in both Arabic and English on how to prevent pandemics and viruses, and how to write influential messages for the community.

The FYA will also launch a ‘Digital Opportunity Platform’ that allows Emirati youth to browse and access all opportunities to participate in efforts to address pandemics – including the current situation.

The ‘Youth Waqf’ initiative will also be launched with the objective of engaging young Emiratis, as well as organisations, in allocating endowments to buy products that protect society from pandemics and viruses, such as sterilisers and other equipment. This, in turn, ensures the sustainability of ‘Waqf’ activities in the area of disease prevention.