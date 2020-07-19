UrduPoint.com
G20 Digital Economy Ministers To Examine Digital Technologies That Ensure Future Preparedness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

G20 Digital Economy Ministers to examine digital technologies that ensure future preparedness

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) G20 Digital Economy Ministers will continue discussions on digital technologies that can prepare the world for recovery and ensure stronger resilience against future crises, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported on Sunday.

During a ministerial meeting under the Saudi G20 Presidency on 22nd-23rd July, the Ministers will also review human-centered artificial intelligence and smart cities, data flows, security in the digital economy, the measurement of the digital economy, and global connectivity.

