G20 Education Ministers to address disturbances in education caused by COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The G20 Education Ministers vowed on Saturday to address disturbances in education and training caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a final statement issued after their virtual meeting, the ministers stressed commitment to working towards stronger and more innovative approaches to build resilience in educational systems and improve teaching and learning.

They also highlighted to address the widespread disruptions in education and training that have resulted from the spread of COVID-19, while recognising that vulnerable groups and particular demographics, including women and young people, are disproportionately affected by them.

The education officials said that the measures implemented to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus have significantly altered education and many other facets of life.

Prolonged closures of educational institutions have affected teachers, educators, students, and their families worldwide, including in developing and less developed countries, where education systems have faced additional challenges in coping with the pandemic, according to the statement.

They added, "We acknowledge the substantial efforts put forward by teachers, educators, leaders of educational institutions, students, and their families to support continued learning during the crisis.

We also recognise the critical role of our higher education institutions in leading research that can deliver life-saving preventive measures and treatments for COVID-19."

The ministers went on to say, "As proactive approaches should be taken in the short and long term, we commit to continuing discussions within the Education Working Group to expand our collective understanding of the effects that crises can have on education and of countries’ respective preparations and responses. These ongoing efforts are crucial as quality education and investment in skills can increase the awareness and knowledge of societies and thus, contribute to greater resilience and more sustainable future outcomes."

The G20 members have been holding frequent meetings to address various aspects of the global impacts of COVID-19 to promote collaboration to address them.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has strongly affected communities around the world, leading to a global health crisis and high loss of human life. We, the Education Ministers of the G20 countries, are deeply saddened by the human tragedy it has caused," they stated.