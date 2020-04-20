G20 health ministers coordinate efforts to combat COVID-19

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) G20 health ministers stressed that people’s health and well-being are the prime objective of all measures and decisions taken to protect lives, tackle illness, strengthen global health security, and alleviate the socio-economic impacts resulting from COVID-19.

During a virtual meeting held yesterday, the ministers reviewed means to further coordinate efforts in combatting COVID-19 and shared national experiences and preventative measures to contain the pandemic.

The ministers recognised that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted systemic weaknesses in health systems. It also has shown vulnerabilities in the global community’s ability to prevent and respond to pandemic threats.

They also addressed the need to improve the effectiveness of global health systems by sharing knowledge and closing the gap in response capabilities and readiness.

Ministers echoed G20 Leaders’ concern regarding the risks posed by the pandemic to developing and least developed countries, where health systems and economies may be less able to cope with the challenge.

The meeting also addressed necessary actions to improve pandemic preparedness, the importance of utilising digital solutions in current and future pandemics, the emphasis on patient safety and the importance of improving value in health systems as well as antimicrobial resistance.