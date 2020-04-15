UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Health Ministers To Hold Virtual Meeting On Impact Of COVID-19 On The Global Health Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:15 AM

G20 health ministers to hold virtual meeting on impact of COVID-19 on the global health sector

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The G20 Health Ministers will convene virtually on April 19 to address the impact of COVID-19 on the global health sector, and society, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The meeting follows the G20 Extraordinary Virtual Leaders’ Summit in March, where Ministers of Health were mandated to share national best practices and develop a set of urgent actions for the G20 to jointly combat the pandemic.

The Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah will chair the ministerial meeting to discuss delivering resilient healthcare and encouraging digital solutions for global coordination and prioritizing COVID-19 pandemic preparedness.

Related Topics

Saudi March April Share Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

1 hour ago

UN praises UAE’s support for African countries d ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak sends motivational mes ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Finance participates in G20 Under-Secr ..

1 hour ago

Azerbaijan May Lose $1Bln If Oil Prices Do Not Reb ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Abu Dhabi Pol ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.