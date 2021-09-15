G20 Interfaith Forum provides real opportunity for convergence, cultural dialogue: Higher Committee of Human Fraternity

BOLOGNA, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), Counselor Mohamed Abdelsalam, has affirmed that the G20 Interfaith Forum provides a real opportunity for interfaith convergence and dialogue.

In his speech during the closing session of the forum in the Italian city of Bologna, Abdelsalam said the event builds up partnerships with international institutions aimed to establish joint humanitarian initiatives consistent with HCHF's belief that the desired change requires concerted efforts.

He cites in this regard the objectives of the Human Fraternity Documents which HCHF is working on achieving through ambitious initiatives, like Zayed Award for Human Fraternity and the Abrahamic Family House.

In the presence of a number of religious leaders and intellectual and cultural figures from around the world, the HCHF's chief touched on shared concerns related to the adverse impact of climate change on the environment and future generations.