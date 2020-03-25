UrduPoint.com
G20 Leaders To Hold Virtual Summit On Coronavirus Thursday

Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced that it will convene a video conference on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus epidemic, headed by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In a statement, the Kingdom said that the meeting will advance a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications.

Leaders of Spain, Jordan, Singapore and Switzerland are invited to join the summit, the statement added.

Also participating will be representatives from the World Health Organisation, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the UN, food and Agriculture Organisation, the financial stability council, the International Labor Organisation, Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development, and the World Trade Organisaiton.

