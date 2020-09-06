G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavirus impacts on education

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) The G20 education ministers have held a virtual extraordinary meeting to emphasise the central role of education in enabling people to seize the opportunities of the twenty-first century especially during the coronavirus pandemic, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The ministers expressed in the closing statement of their virtual meeting on the novel coronavirus, their support for individual and collective efforts to mitigate the unprecedented consequences of the novel coronavirus pandemic on education, stressing the importance of ensuring education continuity for all during crises.

They stressed the importance of improving access to high-quality early childhood education as a basis for the development of present and future generations, and as an essential part of promoting equality and inclusiveness in education and encouraging lifelong learning.

The leaders also affirmed the need to exchange best practices and experiences, to explore ways to build solid educational systems, and ways to enable students to continue education during and after the pandemic.

The G20 education ministers expressed their thanks and appreciation to the leadership of Saudi Arabia for its efforts during the year of its G20 Presidency. They also extended their thanks to the Islamic Development Bank, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, and the World Bank Group for their valuable contributions.

The G20 is made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, and the US.