G20 review efforts to promote tourism after 'COVID-19' repercussions

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) The G20 tourism ministers on Wednesday reviewed efforts to rebuild and boost the tourism field, one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the meeting, chaired by Saudi Arabia, also discussed the contribution of the tourism field to sustainable development and to further support international economy, due to the number of job opportunities it provides.

The ministers hailed the progress made during Saudi Arabia's presidency of the group, and the Kingdom's efforts to create a safe travel experience, as well as its commitment to pledges made to tackle issues imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism is expected to drop by 60 to 80 percent during 2020 due to the coronavirus, the ministers said, adding that they are working with authorities to ease traveling restrictions to promote tourism.

They highlighted the importance of developing digital abilities of very small, small and medium companies in the tourism industry, allowing them to contribute further to the field.